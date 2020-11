November 17, 2020 08:09 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya's partner, celebrated Diwali celebrations with Nalini and Himanshu Pandya, the allrounder's parents.

Her three-month-old son Agastya looked dashing in a grey jacket and pants with a black-t-shirt as he celebrated his first Diwali.

New mommy Natasa sported a yellow kurta as she wished us all a 'Happy Diwali'.

Hardik is in Sydney, training for the India versus Australia ODI and T20 series.