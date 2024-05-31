News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik looks sharp in Team India's T20 WC prep

Hardik looks sharp in Team India's T20 WC prep

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 31, 2024 13:43 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hardik Pandya/X.com

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya silenced any lingering doubts about his form with an impressive net session on Thursday in New York.

Team India gears up for their T20 World Cup campaign which kicks off on June 1st, and Pandya was seen putting in the hard yards at Cantiague Park.

 

The BCCI shared a glimpse of the intense training session, highlighting Pandya's commitment to his all-round role. He wasn't just going through the motions - Pandya engaged in a focused bowling session that lasted nearly an hour, showcasing his bowling prowess.

This dedicated display comes after questions arose about Pandya's form during IPL 2024. However, his performance in the nets offered reassurance to fans and signalled his potential impact on India's World Cup campaign.

According to Star Sports, Pandya didn't just focus on bowling. He also spent a considerable amount of time batting in the nets, even engaging in a lengthy discussion with batting coach Vikram Rathour.

This well-rounded training session suggests Pandya is working on all aspects of his game to be a key contributor for India.

REDIFF CRICKET
Batters To Light Up T20 World Cup
Ashwin's Daughters Ace T20 World Cup Quiz
Gayle the six King! Who are top bowlers in T20 WCs?
'Climate shocks' add uncertainty to inflation outlook
'I'm Married But Lied To Have Boyfriend'
'Modi Destroying Educational Institutions'
T20 WC: Festival of cricket kicks off in the Americas
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

