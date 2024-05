IMAGE: Virat Kohli signs autographs at Mumbai airport ahead of his flight to New York. Photograph: X

In the wee hours of Friday, May 31, India's talisman Virat Kohli left for the United States for the T20 World Cup, starting on Saturday, June 1.

Kohli, who is likely to miss India's warm-up game against Bangladesh on Saturday, was seen obliging fans with autographs and pictures before heading to the airport.

SEE: Virat Kohli on his way to New York. Video: Kind courtesy Star Sports/X

The 35 year old finished IPL 2024 as Orange Cap holder with most runs (741) and a best of 113.