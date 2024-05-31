Vote! Who Could Win T20 World Cup?

Photographs: Kind Courtesy ICC T20 World Cup/X.com

The United States and the West Indies are buzzing with anticipation as a record-breaking 20 teams descend upon them for the T20 World Cup, kicking off this Saturday.

This month-long cricketing extravaganza promises a captivating battleground for established powerhouses and emerging nations alike, all vying to etch their names in history.

This T20 World Cup promises to be a heart-stopping rollercoaster ride.

Established giants will face a serious test from hungry challengers, with a record number of teams vying for glory.

The stage is set for audacious batting displays, nail-biting finishes that go down to the wire, and the potential for history-making upsets.

Divided into four groups, the tournament welcomes a dozen debutants eager to make their mark alongside the usual championship contenders.

History will be made in the opening match at Dallas, as co-hosts United States and Canada take centre stage in their first-ever World Cup appearances.

The unpredictable nature of the T20 format adds another layer of excitement.

The 2022 edition saw cricketing giants like South Africa, Sri Lanka, and even the West Indies themselves, brought down by the spirited performances of The Netherlands, Namibia, and Scotland.

Despite pulling off a major upset against England in the last World Cup's group stages, Ireland enters Group A as underdogs. They'll have their work cut out for them against powerhouses India and Pakistan, but the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket offers a chance for another surprise.

Spearheaded by IPL veterans Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan possesses the firepower to challenge even the mighty West Indies in Group C. Don't be surprised if they pull off an upset and secure a top-two finish.

Despite shedding their underdog status, Bangladesh's T20 World Cup history remains underwhelming. Their path through Group D won't be easy, facing established forces like South Africa and Sri Lanka.

While reaching the Super 8s from Group B would be a monumental task for Oman, facing heavyweights like Australia or England, the underdogs won't shy away from the challenge. The unpredictable nature of T20 cricket offers Oman a chance to write their own underdog story.

Every team will be vying for glory, making it an unpredictable tournament that cricket fans worldwide won't want to miss!

