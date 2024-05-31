Batters To Light Up T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup is set to be a run feast when the tournament kicks off in the West Indies and the USA, on Saturday, June 1.

Batters likely to set the World Cup alight with their big striking...

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

He's the World No. 1 batter. He loves the format. Known for his 360 degree batting, SKY needs no excuse to plunder the bowling. With an average of 45 and a strike rate of over 170, once he finds his groove, he tears into the attack.

The middle-order slayer, scored a T20 century late last year against South Africa, and if he carries on his from the IPL -- he hit one century and 3 fifties -- expect a SKY bonanza.

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Aussies will be more than pleased to have their opener in prime form goiing into the mega event.

Head was in ominous touch in IPL 2024 -- 1 ton and 5 fifties -- and although the tracks may not exactly be batters' paradise at the T20 World Cup, his fearless batting can propel the Aussies to fighting totals.

He's hit just one half-century in 26 T20Is, but with a strike rate of 147, Head looks set to take the Aussies towards another World Cup title.

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Jos Buttler. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

Buttler is England's main man going into the T20 World Cup and innovative batting is the key to his success.

The captain of the defending champs is in good form and the onus will be on him to come up with the goods if England have to do an encore.

Buttler, 33, scored two centuries for the Rajasthan Royals in this year's IPL and last weekend, made a blistering knock of 84 at Edgbaston against Pakistan in the 2nd T20I.

He smashed eight fours and three sixes in his 51-ball knock ringing a warning bell for opposition bowlers.

Nicholas Pooran

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

One who has a bit of Viv Richards about him. Chewing gum and keeping a calm demeanour while smashing the ball around is Pooran's style, reminiscent of the great man.

One of the hard-hitters of the game, he is bound to bring home crowds to their feet with the consistency with which he finds the boundaries and maximums.

The 28 year old, mostly plies his trade in franchise cricket and using brute force is the only way he knows to score.

If his recent showing at the IPL is anything to go by -- 499 runs in 14 matches, scoring at a strike rate of 178.21 -- Nicky P is the real bet for the Windies.

Andre Russell

IMAGE: Andre Russell. Photograph: BCCI

A West Indian veteran, on his day Russell can demolish any attack.

Once he gets going, there is no sparing the opposition.

He was instrumental in KKR's charge to the IPL title and the West Indies will expect him to bring his form into the World Cup as they chase a third title.

Finn Allen

IMAGE: Finn Allen. Photograph: ICC/X

The New Zealand opener is one to watch for!

He can score at the rate of knots and put the pressure on any opposition. Allen is more than capable of sending more than a few balls into orbit.

Earlier this year, he equalled the world record for most sixes in a T20 International as he smashed 16 sixes against Pakistan in a T20I in Dunedin.

With a strike rate of 170, it's fireworks guaranteed from Allen's willow.

Tristan Stubbs

IMAGE: Tristan Stubbs. Photograph: BCCI

This young South African showed us what he is capable of in IPL 2024. Playing for Delhi Capitals, he tallied 378 runs and smashed three half-centuries, batting mainly at the death, scoring at a strike rate of 190.

In T20Is, he averages 22 but with a strike rate of 155 and form he has, Stubbs is expected to carry his IPL form into the World Cup. Stubbs will be keenly watched by South African cricket fans as they hope the Proteas bag an elusive ICC World title.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli Photograph: BCCI

Kohli has been in top form. Opening the batting for his franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he scored at will and made the Powerplays count. He finished as Orange Cap holder with most runs (741) with the best of 113.

He has been India's talisman for over a decade now. Going by form, he is expected to open the batting and give India explosive starts as they chase a 2nd T20 World Cup title.

The 35 year old doesn't have the best strike rate in T20Is, but once the ball finds the sweet spot on his bat, there is nothing to stop Kohli from scoring big runs.