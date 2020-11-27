News
India vs Aus: Couple of Adani protestors disrupt 1st ODI

India vs Aus: Couple of Adani protestors disrupt 1st ODI

By Rediff Cricket
November 27, 2020 11:07 IST
Adani

IMAGE: A protester walks onto the pitch during play during game one of the ODI series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Play was halted briefly at the Sydney Cricket Ground when the pitch was invaded by two protesters.

 

Adani

IMAGE: A protestor is usher from the field by security after pitch invading. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

In a security breach, the protesters made their way into the field of play during the first ODI between India and Australia before being escorted out on Friday.

Adani

One of the invaders, carrying a placard denouncing India's Adani Group's coal project in Australia, reached close to the pitch just before pacer Navdeep Saini was getting ready to bowl the sixth over of the home team's innings.

The two were escorted out by the security after their brief invasion.

Adani

Earlier on Friday the Stop Adani group had issued a press release, urging the State Bank of India not to approve a loan of $1 billion Australian dollars to Adani. The signs read 'State Bank of India - No $1 Billion Adani Loan'. 

