PIX: Fans return to stadium in Sydney

PIX: Fans return to stadium in Sydney

By Rediff Cricket
November 27, 2020 12:47 IST
IMAGE: An India supporter in body paint poses during the first ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Fans were allowed into the stadium at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the first ODI between India-Australia ODI on Friday.

 

IMAGE: The spectators stand for the national anthem. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Spectators have returned to the ground for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced games before empty stadiums across the world.

Cricket Australia has allowed filling up the stadiums to upto 50 per cent of their capacity in the India-Australia series.

IMAGE: A supporter in the crowd holds a sign commemorating the anniversary of Phil Hughes. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

It’s been eight months since there have been fans at the cricket stadiums with all games up until now being played in a bio-secure bubble behind closed doors. Tickets for five of the six white-ball games had sold out in less than 24 hours after it went on sale.

