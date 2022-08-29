News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik, All The Way

Hardik, All The Way

By Rediff Cricket
August 29, 2022 12:16 IST
Sunday's India-Pakistan match will go down in the annals as the Hardik Pandya game where the Gujarat all-rounder embossed his stamp on the field of play.

First, Hardik snapped up the wickets of the dangerous Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah, ending with figures of 3/25 at an economy rate of 6.25.

Then, as India gasped at the fall of Ravindra Jadeja's wicket off the first ball of the 20th over, Hardik held his cool and hit a nonchalant six off the fourth ball to ensure that memories of last October's loss to Pakistan by 10 wickets was erased for now.

Glimpses from Hardik's match winning day at Dubai's international cricket stadium.

 

IMAGE: Hardik hits Mohammad Nawaz for the winning 6. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Hardik signals to the dugout that the job is done. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: In the audience watching Hardik's magic was elder brother Krunal Pandya whose stint in county cricket was cut short by injury. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik and Hardik celebrate winning the match. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hardik and DK smell the intoxicating scent of victory. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: DK pats Hardik for a job well done. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Hardik celebrates Iftikhar Ahmed's wicket, caught behind by DK. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hugs Hardik to celebrate Mohammad Rizwan's wicket. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Virat celebrates Mohammad Rizwan being caught by Avesh Khan off Hardik's bowl. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Even before the game began, Hardik seemed in a cheerful mood. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hardik has Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in splits as they posed for a group picture before the match. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

