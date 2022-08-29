News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How DK Reacted To Hardik's 6

How DK Reacted To Hardik's 6

By Rediff Cricket
August 29, 2022 10:22 IST
Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya hit a quickfire 33 off just 17 balls to inspire India to a five wicket win over Pakistan at the Dubai international cricket stadium, August 28, 2022. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup encounter in Dubai was a thriller.

This is how we recorded the events of the last over last night:

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz to bowl the final over, with India needing just seven for victory.

Ravindra Jadeja goes for the big slog first ball, but misses and is bowled after a good hand of 35 from 29 balls.

Dinesh Karthik sweeps the first ball for a single before Hardik Pandya punches the third ball straight to the fielder in the covers, for a dot ball.

India need 6 from 3 balls

Hardik finishes off the match in grand style, hitting the fourth ball for a six over long on.

After Pandya's nonchalant six, DK exchanged a fist bump with his partner, before bowing to Hardik.

 
Rediff Cricket
ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

