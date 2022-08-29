News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I would have fancied myself even if we needed 15: Hardik

I would have fancied myself even if we needed 15: Hardik

Source: PTI
August 29, 2022 10:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over'

'I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple'

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya finishes off the match in grand style, hitting the fourth ball for a six over long on. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Hardik Pandya was planning one over at a time and would have 'fancied' his chances even if India needed 15 runs rather than the seven that they scored in the final over to win their Asia Cup opener against Pakistan.

Pandya had a dream game, first scalping 3 wickets for 25 in his four overs and then finished the match with a six off Mohammed Nawaz, having scored 33 invaluable unbeaten runs off 17 balls.

 

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday to go to the top of their group, that also includes Hong Kong.

"In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there is one young bowler (Naseem or Shahnawaz Dahani) and also one left-arm spinner (Nawaz)," Pandya said after the match.

"We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I'd have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple," said India's No. 1 all-rounder.

As far as bowling is concerned, Pandya knew that he needed to mix short balls and induce batters into making mistakes.

"In bowling, it's important to assess the situations and use your weapons. For me, bowling short and the hard lengths have been my strengths. It's about using them well and asking the right questions to make the batters commit a mistake," he said.

India will play Hong Kong on Wednesday. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
