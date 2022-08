India needed 7 runs to win off the last 6 balls in the India-Pakistan game at the Dubai international cricket stadium on Sunday night.

With the ever dependable Ravindra Jadeja at the crease (35 runs off 29 balls), all of India watching the game knew that victory was near.

Then this...

IMAGE: Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz bowls a straight one, Jadeja wants to hit it out of the ground and level the scores. All photographs: Francois Nel/Getty Images

IMAGE: But Jadeja misses and Nawaz's ball rearranges the stumps to wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan's delight.

IMAGE: Jadeja is distraught at his dismissal. Can Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik pull it off, he wonders.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com