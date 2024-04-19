Hardik admits MI nerves 'tested' in thrilling win

IMAGE: The five-time champions MI registered only their third win out of seven games this season. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya heaved a huge sigh of relief with a close nine-run win over Punjab Kings, stating that every player's nerves got tested in Thursday's IPL game.

Young batting sensation Ashutosh Sharma's 28-ball 61 did not prove to be enough as Punjab Kings, while chasing 193, were bowled out for 183 in 19.1 overs.

The five-time champions MI registered only their third win out of seven games this season.

"(It was a) very good game. Everyone's nerves got tested. We spoke that the characters will be checked in this game. But (it is) natural (that) you (would) think you are ahead but IPL has a tendency to show that oppositions can come back and how," Pandya said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The MI skipper was full of praise for Ashutosh's whirlwind knock, which kept PBKS in the hunt till the end.

"Unbelievable, playing the way he did and hitting the ball off the middle. (It is) great for his future. We did speak in the timeout about it, not about how we look, we will keep fighting and make sure (that) we don't bowl the soft balls. Batsmen played good shots but we were soft in certain overs," Pandya said.

The player of the match Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled a brilliant spell of 3/21 said it was a much closer game than he anticipated.

"(It was a) much closer game than what we thought. (I) want to make an impact early on. In this format, ball swings for two overs, and you want to make use of that," he said.

Bumrah said the T20 format is cruel for bowlers and is tilted in favour of batters. "This format is a little difficult for the bowlers because the batsmanship is going over, plus the time restrictions and the Impact Player rule. What you can do is prepare your best and back yourself," he said.

"Go out there and give your best. I try to relay messages from wherever I am on the field. You don't want to give too many messages," Bumrah added.