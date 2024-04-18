News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Zaheer joins Rohit to scrap IPL's 'impact player' rule

Zaheer joins Rohit to scrap IPL's 'impact player' rule

Source: PTI
April 18, 2024 20:48 IST
Zaheer Khan not a big fan of Impact Player rule, says it's producing 'half all-rounders'

Zaheer Khan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Echoing the views of India captain Rohit Sharma, former pacer Zaheer Khan on Thursday raised serious concerns over the 'Impact Player' rule in the IPL, saying it produces "half-baked all-rounders".

The 'Impact Player' rule, introduced in the 2023 season, allows all IPL teams to substitute a player -- batter or bowler -- during the innings.

Experts have argued that the concept negates the role of an all-rounder. Someone like Shivam Dube has only been used as a power-hitter by his franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Dube, also medium pacer, is in contention for the seam bowling all-rounder's option in the India set-up for the T20 World Cup but he has hardly got an opportunity to showcase his talent with the ball.

 

"I completely agree it's debatable, little concern for sure. But we need to find a way on how to deal with it. In Impact Player rule you will find half all-rounders but not not a complete one," Zaheer said in an online interaction facilitated by JioCinema.

Zaheer, who was one of India's trump cards in the team's 2011 ODI World Cup win at home, feels Mohammed Siraj should accompany pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad.

Siraj's form in this IPL has been a point worry for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as he has just snapped four wickets in six innings, with a strike rate of 33.00 and at an economy of 10.41.

Besides Siraj, Zaheer also feels left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh should also be a part of the squad.

"The team selection is still two weeks away but Arshdeep is a serious hopeful and the selectors are looking at him. Khaleel Ahmed, Mohsin Khan and Yash Dayal will also be closely watched," the 45-year-old left-arm former pacer said.

"Siraj has been doing very well but at times it's about the format. But he is potent enough to make a comeback. It's all about finding the zone again and I think he should be part of the T20 World Cup squad," he added.

Source: PTI
