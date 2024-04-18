News
Rohit Sharma: King of Mumbai Sixes

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 18, 2024 23:01 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

In a historic feat during the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians' former skipper Rohit Sharma dethroned Kieron Pollard as the franchise's all-time leader in sixes.

Despite facing only 25 balls and scoring 36 runs, Rohit smashed 3 sixes to reach a staggering 224 maximums for MI in the T20 tournament. This surpasses Pollard's previous record of 223 sixes.

 

The prolific run-scorer further cemented his legacy as a Mumbai Indians legend, leaving Hardik Pandya (104 sixes) and Ishan Kishan (103 sixes) in his wake.

REDIFF CRICKET
