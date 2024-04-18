News
Sunil Shetty Showers Rahul With Love

Sunil Shetty Showers Rahul With Love

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 18, 2024 19:13 IST
KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunil Shetty/Instagram
 

K L Rahul turned 32 on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

He received a heartfelt birthday message from his father-in-law, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

Shetty shared a casual photo on Instagram featuring himself, son Ahan Shetty and son-in-law Rahul relaxing together.

 

Video: LSG/X

The caption expressed Suniel's appreciation for Rahul, saying, 'They say it's not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters... feeling blessed to have you in ours for a connection I can't explain... happy birthday Rahul... love you son.'

Ahan Shetty also joined in the celebrations, sharing a birthday wish for his 'brother KL Rahul' on his Instagram story.

 

Video: LSG/X

Team-mates also sent birthday wishes to the Lucknow Super Giants captain.

REDIFF CRICKET
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

