'Happy birthday Rohit! stay home, bake a cake'

April 30, 2020 10:42 IST

'Happy Birthday, Hitman'

IMAGE: India vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Birthday wishes poured in for India's batting ace Rohit Sharma on his 33rd birthday, with former team-mate Suresh Raina asking him to stay safe at home and bake a cake amid the coronavirus pandemic.



"Happy birthday, Rohit! Wishing you and the family health and happiness in these dire times. Stay home, stay safe, bake a cake. @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit," Raina tweeted.

Board of Control for Cricket in India's official handle also shared a video of some of the special knocks played by Rohit in Test cricket to wish the batsman a very happy birthday.



"Happy Birthday, Hitman. On @ImRo45's special day, here is a recap of The Hitman show in whites. This one was in one of his favourite hunting grounds - Kolkata, #HappyBirthdayRohit," BCCI tweeted.



"Happy Birthday, Sharmaaaa! Have a great year ahead. Here's wishing you and your family health and happiness, God Bless," India head coach Ravi Shastri said on Twitter.



Pacer Mohammed Shami also sent his birthday wishes for team-mate Rohit.



"Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too! @ImRo45," he said.



