SEE: What Jadeja is up to in the lockdown

April 29, 2020 09:32 IST

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is making the most of the lockdown as he gets time to spend with his beloved horses at his farmhouse in Gujarat.

Jadeja likes to be with his horses whenever he gets time off from cricket at his farmhouse, which he has named 'Cricket Bungalow'.

With the IPL suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chennai Super Kings star keeps himself fit doing exercises at home.

'Push yourself up!! #lifestyle #destiny', he says in an Instagram post.

Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Jadeja's horse Manek gives his master the snub, which the cricketer puts it down to 'social distancing' :)))).

'Manek enjoying his meal!! He doesn't want to say hi to me', Jadeja captions the video on Instagram.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was quick to remind Jadeja to cut the grass on his lawn.

'Rockstar ... Please cut your lawn ... or I will send my goat over to eat the grass', Vaughan quipped with typical Yorkshire humour.

Jadeja enjoys some fresh air in his garden.

'Cooling down!!', he says.

'Don't go out!!', Jadeja reminds fans not to venture out of their home during the lockdown.

Rearing horses has been a learning experience for him, Jadeja says.

'My horse teaches me everything that I need to know about myself. #loveforever #mystyleofliving'.