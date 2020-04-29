Sachin, Kohli, Dhawan mourn Irrfan Khan's demise

Source:

Edited By:

Last updated on: April 29, 2020 14:46 IST

'Khan sahab, you were brilliant at what you did and that will always live'

'What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul'

'Enjoyed his amazing work and mind-blowing skills'

India skipper Virat Kohli and former batsman Sachin Tendulkar, on Wednesday, expressed grief over the demise of the ace Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

Taking to Twitter Kohli condoled the death of the 'phenomenal talent' and wrote, "Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul."

India's legendary cricketer Tendulkar lauded Irrfan's skills and said "acting came so effortlessly to him".

"Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I've watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his loved ones," Tendulkar tweeted.

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chettri also shared his heartfelt condolences. "Khan sahab, you were brilliant at what you did and that will always live on. Thank you for bringing your art to us the way you did. Strength to those grieving," Chhetri tweeted.

Shikhar Dhawan said that he always enjoyed his amazing work and mind-blowing skills. Taking to Twitter Dhawan wrote, "R.I.P @irrfank Ji. Always enjoyed your amazing work and your mind-blowing skills as an actor and artist. Sincere condolences and prayers for the family."

Indian men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh thanked him for entertaining and giving powerful performance through versatile characters.

Taking to Twitter Manpreet wrote, "Extremely sad to hear the demise of a versatile and talented actor @irrfank. Thank you for entertaining us and giving us such powerful performance. My deepest condolences to his family - RIP."

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the ace actor who lost his battle to cancer. "Saddened to hear about #IrrfanKhan's demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family. One of my favourite actors, gone too soon. His work will live on forever. RIP, Irrfan," Kaif tweeted.

The Indian football team mourned the demise of one of the finest actors in the Bollywood.

"We mourn the untimely loss of #IrrfanKhan, who touched one and all with his beautiful performances on screen. RIP," the official handle of the AIFF tweeted.

Irrfan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Khan was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium.

He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health. He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like The Lunchbox and Paan Singh Tomar to his credit.