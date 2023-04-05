Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Punjab Kings/Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Thangarasu Natarajan celebrated his 32nd birthday on April 4.

The 'Yorker King' was seen cutting a cake with team-mates and support staff.

It was a fun-filled event with players splashing cake on each other's faces once the cake-cutting ceremony was over.

SRH shared a short clip of the celebration with the caption, 'Birthday rituals done right, boys!'

SRH Head Coach Brian Lara and Mayank Agarwal were also spotted at the festivities.

Earlier, SRH wished Natarajan, 'Adding a pinch of sweetness to the day. With a birthday cake & the birthday boy's smile. Once again, Happy Birthday Nattu'.