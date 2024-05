Champions League PIX: Hummels fires clinical Dortmund into final

IMAGES from the second leg match of the Champions League semifinal between Paris St Germain and Dortmund in Paris

IMAGE: Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, Mats Hummels and Emre Can celebrate after the match. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Borussia Dortmund showed great composure to reach their third Champions League final after Mats Hummels' second-half goal earned the visitors a 1-0 victory against misfiring Paris St Germain for a deserved 2-0 aggregate win on Tuesday.

Hummels headed home from a corner five minutes into the second half to send the Germans, who won the title in 1997, into their first final in Europe's top club competition since 2013.

They will meet either 14-times champions Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, who clash at the Bernabeu on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw in the first leg, in the June 1 showdown at Wembley.

Luis Enrique's PSG hit the woodwork four times but failed to find the net as Kylian Mbappe, widely expected to leave at the end of the season, was a shadow of his usual brilliant self.

IMAGE: Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel in action. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

"We lacked efficiency," PSG captain Marquinhos said.

"There are still positives to take from this competition. At the beginning nobody thought we would go that far. We're out in the semi-finals but with a new coach and a new project."

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said his team deserved their place in the final.

"I am very proud, very happy. We beat PSG and we kept a clean sheet. We had a bit of luck but we deserve to go to the final," he said.

IMAGE: PSG’s Kylian Mbappe in action with Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

AGGRESSIVE START

PSG, who entered the tie as favourites to reach their second final after finishing runners-up in 2020, made an aggressive start and Mbappe had their first chance in the seventh minute with a half-volley as the hosts piled on the pressure.

With Mbappe on the left flank and Goncalo Ramos as a lone striker, the France forward had some space out wide and the possibility to cut in and threaten the Dortmund goal.

The visitors, however, were composed and held firm. Their confidence grew and they had their first opportunity through Julian Ryerson, whose shot hit the side netting.

IMAGE: Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Dortmund had a better chance in the 35th when, after a sharp counter attack following a woeful Mbappe miss, Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off a brilliant save to deny Karim Adeyemi.

PSG were lucky the score on the night was level at halftime.

Luis Enrique's side stepped up a gear after the break with Warren Zaire Emery's shot hitting the outside of the post after Mbappe's attempt was deflected into his path by Ramos.

But Dortmund were more clinical as Hummels headed home from Julian Brandt's corner five minutes after the interval to double the German side's advantage over the two legs.

IMAGE: Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels scores their first goal past Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Ramos's shot on the turn then went just over and Nuno Mendes's 25-metre missile hit the post as PSG reacted swiftly.

Another Mbappe attempt was deflected onto the bar before Vitinha's powerful shot also hit the woodwork.

PSG's Ousmane Dembele was a constant threat after the hour mark but, just like the rest of the team, the France forward came more into the game far too late against a side who never lost their composure and fully deserve their place in the final.