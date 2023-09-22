News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hangzhou-bound India team go down to Karnataka in warm-up match

Hangzhou-bound India team go down to Karnataka in warm-up match

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 22, 2023 18:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Manish Pandey struck an unbeaten half-century as Karnataka handed Asian Games-bound Indian team a six-wicket loss. Photograph: BCCI (file photo)

India's Asian Games-bound T20 cricket team lost to Karnataka by six wickets in a pre-departure warm-up fixture, in Bengaluru on Friday.

Manoj Bhandage returned 4-1-15-4, while Vasuki Koushik and Shubhang Hegde claimed three wickets each as the Indian XI were shot out for 133 in 20 overs.

In reply, Manish Pandey struck an unbeaten 52 (40 balls) while opener LR Chethan (29), Mayank Agarwal (19) and Abhinav Manohar (17 not out) also contributed in Karnataka's chase as they romped home with five balls to spare.

 

Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and R Sai Kishore took one wicket apiece for the Indian Asian Games T20 side.

The Indian team crumbled against the Karnataka bowlers but only after openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prabhsimran Singh made strong contributions.

Prabhsimran cracked seven fours and a six to make 49 from 31 balls whereas Jaiswal scored 31 from 17 balls with seven hits to the fence.

The pair of Bhandage and Hegde ran through the Indian top and middle-order as none among Rahul Tripathi (6), Jitesh Sharma (2), Rinku Singh (5) and Shivam Dube (0) could trouble the scorers.

India were bowled out with Koushik taking the last three wickets.

The Asian Games-bound team was without captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was named in the Indian playing XI for the first ODI against Australia in Mohali.

India's men's team will compete in the Asian Games for the first time, with the competition set to take place between September 28 and October 8.

India's women's team have already qualified for the semifinals of the continental showpiece in China.

Brief Scores:

India 133 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 49, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31; Manoj Bhandage 4/15, Shubhang Hegde 3/17, Vasuki Koushik 3/36) lost to Karnataka 136/4 in 19.1 overs (Manish Pandey 52 not out, LR Chethan 29; R Sai Kishore 1/20) by six wickets.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Five-wicket haul for Shami
PHOTOS: Five-wicket haul for Shami
'The tattoo is inside my heart'
'The tattoo is inside my heart'
Big blow for Pakistan as Naseem misses World Cup bus
Big blow for Pakistan as Naseem misses World Cup bus
PHOTOS: Shami takes five as Aus set India 277 for win
PHOTOS: Shami takes five as Aus set India 277 for win
BSE to discontinue SL-M orders to check freak trades
BSE to discontinue SL-M orders to check freak trades
MotoGP apologises for broadcasting distorted India map
MotoGP apologises for broadcasting distorted India map
SC junks plea for Shahi Idgah premises survey
SC junks plea for Shahi Idgah premises survey

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Maxwell reveals his favourite World Cup moments!

Maxwell reveals his favourite World Cup moments!

Asiad: India women enter cricket semis on ranking!

Asiad: India women enter cricket semis on ranking!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances