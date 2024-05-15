News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 14 people given citizenship for 1st time under CAA

14 people given citizenship for 1st time under CAA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 15, 2024 17:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The first set of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was issued Wednesday here to 14 people, starting the process of granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslims migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

IMAGE: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over the citizenship certificates. Photograph: ANI

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over the certificates to the 14 people after their applications were processed online through a designated portal, an official spokesperson said.

 

The CAA was enacted in December 2019 for granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

After the enactment, the CAA got the president's assent but the rules under which the Indian citizenship was granted were issued only on March 11 this year after over four years delay.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'CAA is a law to grant citizenship, not to revoke'
'CAA is a law to grant citizenship, not to revoke'
CAA may violate Indian Constitution: US report
CAA may violate Indian Constitution: US report
'CAA protects Islam from...': MHA to Indian Muslims
'CAA protects Islam from...': MHA to Indian Muslims
T20 World Cup: Why Pant should play ahead of Samson
T20 World Cup: Why Pant should play ahead of Samson
Aman wants trials scrapped to focus on Olympics
Aman wants trials scrapped to focus on Olympics
Kerala Supports Mammootty Against...
Kerala Supports Mammootty Against...
'Only 1 black African in WC squad unacceptable'
'Only 1 black African in WC squad unacceptable'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'CAA has got nothing to do with Muslim community'

'CAA has got nothing to do with Muslim community'

We'll be finally called Indian citizens: Pak Hindus

We'll be finally called Indian citizens: Pak Hindus

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances