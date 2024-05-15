News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in Rs 35 cr cash haul

ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in Rs 35 cr cash haul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 15, 2024 20:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate Wednesday arrested Congress leader and Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam in a money laundering case, official sources said.

IMAGE: Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam arrives at the office of the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the huge cash recovery from the household help of his personal secretary Sanjeev Lal, in Ranchi on May 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 70-year-old was taken into custody at the agency's zonal office in Ranchi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after about six hours of interrogation on the second day of questioning, the sources said.

He was grilled by the federal agency Tuesday for over nine hours and his statement was also recorded.

 

The agency had last week arrested Alam's personal secretary and state administrative service officer Sanjeev Kumar Lal (52) and the latter's domestic help Jahangir Alam (42) following the seizure of more than Rs 32 crore cash from a flat linked to them.

The money laundering investigation pertains to alleged irregularities and payment of "bribes" in the state rural development department.

While seeking the remand of the two arrested persons, the ED had informed a special PMLA court here that Lal collected "commission" on behalf of some influential people and that government officials from "top to bottom" in the rural department are involved in the alleged illegal cash payments nexus.

The total seizure of cash by the ED in this case has been recorded at around Rs 36.75 crore as the agency seized about Rs 3 crore from other locations including Rs 10.05 lakh from Lal's place and Rs 1.5 crore from a contractor's place.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
ED arrests Jh'khand min's secy after Rs 35cr recovery
ED arrests Jh'khand min's secy after Rs 35cr recovery
'Congress ke paas paisa kahan hai?'
'Congress ke paas paisa kahan hai?'
EC seizes record Rs 4,650 cr ahead of Lok Sabha polls
EC seizes record Rs 4,650 cr ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Back on Indian soil, Neeraj Chopra strikes gold
Back on Indian soil, Neeraj Chopra strikes gold
Unemployment rate dips to 6.7% in Q4
Unemployment rate dips to 6.7% in Q4
SC frees NewsClick founder, holds arrest 'invalid'
SC frees NewsClick founder, holds arrest 'invalid'
CAA gets rolling, govt issues citizenship certificates
CAA gets rolling, govt issues citizenship certificates
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

ED seizes Rs 35 cr from J'khand minister's secy's help

ED seizes Rs 35 cr from J'khand minister's secy's help

Unexplained Cash: EC's Headache

Unexplained Cash: EC's Headache

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances