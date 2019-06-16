Kohli beats Sachin, fastest to 11,000 ODI runs

Last updated on: June 16, 2019 19:27 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli celebrates on reaching his 50 against Pakistan during their ICC World Cup match in Manchester on Sunday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

India captain Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach the landmark total of 11,000 runs in one day international cricket during Sunday's World Cup match against Pakistan.

Kohli reached the 11,000 mark in 222 innings -- beating the previous record held by compatriot Sachin Tendulkar who took 276 innings to rack up that total.

Tendulkar had reached the 11,000-run mark in ODIs against England on January 28, 2002 in Kanpur. Kohli is the ninth player after Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardene, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis and Sourav Ganguly to score 11,000 ODI runs.

Kohli is the 3rd Indian in the elite list after Tendulkar and Ganguly.

The Indian skipper was 71 not out when rain stopped play at Old Trafford in the 47th over with India 305-4.

Tendulkar still holds the record for the most career ODI runs with 18,426.