News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Guptill's wicket my favourite, says Pak pacer Rauf

Guptill's wicket my favourite, says Pak pacer Rauf

Source: ANI
October 27, 2021 11:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Haris Rauf of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Martin Guptill of New Zealand during the ICC Men's T20 World CupPhotograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has said that the scalp of Martin Guptill was his favourite among the four wickets he took against New Zealand in the Super 12's match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

 

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by five wickets on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to move to the top of the table in Group 2 of the Super 12 stages. "I am happy with the performance, thanks to the team, the fielding unit, they supported the bowlers, the support staff and the fans for all the support they've given us. There's competition in the bowling unit, we have been playing together for two years, myself, Shaheen and Hasan Ali. We talk with each other, assess the conditions and we do get confidence from each other," said Rauf after the game.

"The wicket of Guptill in the powerplay was the best amongst the four wickets. Thankful to everyone, my family, the way Lahore Qalandars supported me, I'm here today because of them," he added.

Pakistan won a nervy thriller in Sharjah as they successfully chased down 135 to beat New Zealand by five wickets.

New Zealand looked to be heading to a win in their first game of the tournament when wickets tumbled through the middle overs. But Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik produced a flurry of boundaries at the death to reach the target with eight balls to spare.

Pakistan will next take on Afghanistan in the World Cup on Friday

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 WC PIX: Pakistan down New Zealand for second win
T20 WC PIX: Pakistan down New Zealand for second win
Pakistan Raring To Go After India Win
Pakistan Raring To Go After India Win
Don't get overexcited, Babar tells teammates
Don't get overexcited, Babar tells teammates
SC appoints 3-member panel to probe Pegasus
SC appoints 3-member panel to probe Pegasus
'No unvaccinated players at Australian Open'
'No unvaccinated players at Australian Open'
Former Pak bowler Akhtar quits punditry job on-air
Former Pak bowler Akhtar quits punditry job on-air
Active COVID-19 cases in India lowest in 242 days
Active COVID-19 cases in India lowest in 242 days

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

'We expected Pakistan bowlers to be outstanding'

'We expected Pakistan bowlers to be outstanding'

Look High These Bowlers Jumped!

Look High These Bowlers Jumped!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances