Don't get overexcited, Babar tells teammates after win over India

‘We have a habit of being inconsistent, but please do not do this. We have to change this and it will hopefully. Well done boys for the win against India’

IMAGE: The Pakistan cricket team celebrates with a selfie after beating India in their T20 World Cup campaign opener in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/Instagram

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam does not want his team to get overexcited just because they managed to defeat India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as winning the tournament remains their prime focus.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"Look guys, this win was not a result of any individual performance. We gave a complete team performance and we do not have to let go of this. This is just a start, enjoy it, but do not get over-excited after beating India. We need to look ahead and our focus is to win the T20 World Cup. We will never be relaxed, just look to give your 100 per cent. Do not get over-excited," said Azam while addressing the Pakistan cricket team, in a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"We have a habit of being inconsistent, but please do not do this. We have to change this and it will hopefully. Well done boys for the win against India," he added.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) dominated the Indian bowlers as Pakistan chased down 152 in clinical fashion.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets. Shaheen Afridi was adjudged as Player of the Game after a three-wicket haul.

India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26.