News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Meet Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
Last updated on: October 26, 2021 18:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli congratulates Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam after the match, which Pakistan won by 10 wickets, October 24, 2021. Photograph: Twitter
 

Rajneesh Gupta lists the Pakistan players at the T20I World Cup and their T20I records:

Please click on the individual player's name to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.

Team Pakistan
X CLOSE
Babar Azam (captain)
Babar Azam (captain)
Babar Azam (captain)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
62 2272 48.34 130.64 122 1 21 35 237
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
62 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Shadab Khan (vice captain)
Shadab Khan (vice captain)
Shadab Khan (vice captain)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
54 226 15.06 126.96 42 0 0 12 13
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
54 59 7.36 18.76 4/14 1 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Asif Ali
Asif Ali
Asif Ali
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
30 344 16.38 123.74 41* 0 0 19 15
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
30 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar Zaman
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
54 1021 21.72 136.31 91 0 5 34 112
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
54 0 12.00 - - 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Haider Ali
Haider Ali
Haider Ali
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
15 256 19.69 131.95 66* 0 2 12 22
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
15 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Haris Rauf
Haris Rauf
Haris Rauf
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
24 6 3.00 85.71 6 0 0 1 0
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
24 29 8.81 17.07 3/29 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Hasan Ali
Hasan Ali
Hasan Ali
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
42 119 17.00 188.88 23 0 0 10 6
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
42 54 8.37 15.57 4/18 1 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Imad Wasim
Imad Wasim
Imad Wasim
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
53 328 13.12 146.42 47 0 0 8 34
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
53 51 6.38 21.88 5/14 1 1

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Mohammad Hafeez
Mohammad Hafeez
Mohammad Hafeez
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
114 2429 26.40 120.96 99* 0 14 74 241
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
114 60 6.53 20.62 4/10 1 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Mohammad Nawaz
Mohammad Nawaz
Mohammad Nawaz
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
24 70 11.66 100.00 25* 0 0 3 4
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
24 20 7.06 23.10 2/11 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
44 1144 52.00 130.00 104* 1 9 33 102
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
44 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Mohammad Wasim
Mohammad Wasim
Mohammad Wasim
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
4 1 - 33.33 1* 0 0 0 0
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
4 2 10.89 19.00 1/20 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk)
Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk)
Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
60 812 28.00 126.67 89* 0 3 15 79
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
60 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
31 19 19.00 105.55 10* 0 0 1 1
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
31 35 8.15 19.09 3/20 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
116 2323 31.39 124.22 75 0 8 61 191
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
116 27 6.97 20.00 2/7 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Don't get overexcited, Babar tells teammates
Don't get overexcited, Babar tells teammates
'To beat a top side like India by 10 wkts in amazing'
'To beat a top side like India by 10 wkts in amazing'
That Man Afridi!
That Man Afridi!
T20 World Cup: Who will win? Pak or NZ?
T20 World Cup: Who will win? Pak or NZ?
No bail for Aryan, HC to continue hearing tomorrow
No bail for Aryan, HC to continue hearing tomorrow
Meet New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad
Meet New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad
Elgar-accused Varavara Rao gets HC relief till Nov 18
Elgar-accused Varavara Rao gets HC relief till Nov 18

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

High-flying Pakistan seek revenge against New Zealand

High-flying Pakistan seek revenge against New Zealand

Williamson expects 'right spirit' against Pakistan

Williamson expects 'right spirit' against Pakistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances