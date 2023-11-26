News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gujarat Titans retain Hardik as captain for IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans retain Hardik as captain for IPL 2024

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 26, 2023 19:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya had joined Gujarat Titans as their captain in 2022 and led them to title in the maiden season itself, besides guiding them to the IPL 2023 final. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans retained premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their captain for IPL 2024, amid speculations that he could join Mumbai Indians ahead of the December 19 auction.

 

Pandya had joined Gujarat Titans as their captain in 2022 and led them to title in the maiden season itself, besides guiding them to the IPL 2023 final, where they lost to the Chennai Super Kings.

Speculations were rife that Pandya could rejoin Mumbai Indians, ending his two-year association with the Titans ahead of the IPL 2024.

It was expected to be an all-cash trade with Mumbai but in the end Pandya and the Titans found a way out to continue their journey together, at least for now.

However, the trade could still take place with the teams allowed to trade players until a week prior to the IPL Players' Auction on December 19.

While the Mumbai side named Rohit Sharma as their captain for IPL 2024, England pacer Jofra Archer has been released.

Archer is still recuperating from an elbow surgery.

Check out the fill list of players retained, released and traded here

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India played their best cricket in the World Cup: Lara
India played their best cricket in the World Cup: Lara
T20 WC: Virat, Rohit bring a lot of experience: Lara
T20 WC: Virat, Rohit bring a lot of experience: Lara
'Dhoni is right 99.9 per cent of the time'
'Dhoni is right 99.9 per cent of the time'
IPL: List of released, retained and traded players
IPL: List of released, retained and traded players
Tunnel rescue: Vertical drilling on, digging to begin
Tunnel rescue: Vertical drilling on, digging to begin
T20 WC: Virat, Rohit bring a lot of experience: Lara
T20 WC: Virat, Rohit bring a lot of experience: Lara
China Masters: Satwik-Chirag go down fighting in final
China Masters: Satwik-Chirag go down fighting in final

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Now, Root follows Stokes in skipping IPL 2024

Now, Root follows Stokes in skipping IPL 2024

WATCH: When Shami turned hero off the field too...

WATCH: When Shami turned hero off the field too...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances