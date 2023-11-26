Gujarat Titans retain Hardik as captain for IPL 2024

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya had joined Gujarat Titans as their captain in 2022 and led them to title in the maiden season itself, besides guiding them to the IPL 2023 final. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans retained premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their captain for IPL 2024, amid speculations that he could join Mumbai Indians ahead of the December 19 auction.

Pandya had joined Gujarat Titans as their captain in 2022 and led them to title in the maiden season itself, besides guiding them to the IPL 2023 final, where they lost to the Chennai Super Kings.



Speculations were rife that Pandya could rejoin Mumbai Indians, ending his two-year association with the Titans ahead of the IPL 2024.



It was expected to be an all-cash trade with Mumbai but in the end Pandya and the Titans found a way out to continue their journey together, at least for now.

However, the trade could still take place with the teams allowed to trade players until a week prior to the IPL Players' Auction on December 19.



While the Mumbai side named Rohit Sharma as their captain for IPL 2024, England pacer Jofra Archer has been released.



Archer is still recuperating from an elbow surgery.

