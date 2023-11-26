News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India played their best cricket in the World Cup: Brian Lara

India played their best cricket in the World Cup: Brian Lara

Source: ANI
November 26, 2023 16:15 IST
IMAGE: India may have failed to cross the final hurdle, but the legendary Brian Lara said Rohit Sharma’s men played their best cricket in the tournament. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Legendary cricketer Brian Lara showered praise on Rohit Sharma-led Team India saying that the 'Men in Blue' played their best cricket at the ODI World Cup 2023.

While speaking to ANI, Lara said that Rohit Sharma's side did not struggle at the recently concluded tournament.

The Caribbean further added that if a team came up short on one occasion against a side like Australia, they would take advantage.

 

The 54-year-old further added that it was a great final match between India and Australia.

The former West Indies batter also revealed that he was supporting the 'Men in Blue' in the final game of the ODI World Cup 2023.

While concluding, he hoped that next time India would get hold of the prestigious trophy.

"I won't say they are struggling. They played their best cricket in the World Cup. I think what we experience is how powerful what we perceive to be failure is - which is the Australians losing a couple of matches, understanding where they had to play, and where they have to improve.

“India - everything is going in their direction and obviously they just had to play their best cricket to come out on top. But sometimes, you come up short on one occasion and against a team like Australia, you can't let them in.

"I think it was a great final. Unfortunately, our team didn't win. I too supported India and wanted to see them raise the trophy. But hopefully next time," signed off Lara.

