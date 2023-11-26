News
WATCH: When Shami turned hero off the field too...

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 26, 2023
IMAGE: The Indian pacer, who is enjoying a well-deserved break, is winning hearts off the field as well. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Shami/Instagram

India pacer Mohammad Shami came to the rescue of a man whose car skidded off the road in Nainital district and offered him first aid, on Saturday.

The man had a narrow escape as the car, which was ahead of Shami's, was stopped from falling further down a hilly slope by a tree just a few metres down the road.

 

Shami, who was on vacation in Nainital following the cricket World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad, stopped his car immediately and rushed to the man’s rescue when he saw the car rolling down the slope. He pulled the man out and offered him first aid.

Sharing a video of the incident on his Instagram account, the cricketer said, "So happy to save someone. He is so lucky god gave him a 2nd life. His car fell down from the hill road near Nainital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely," the bowler wrote.

SEE: After his heroics on the pitch, Mohammed Shami won hearts with his heroics off the field. Video: Kind courtesy Mohammed Shami/Instagram

 

Several Instagram users commended him for his action.

"Pitch per Indian team ko bachaya or yaha Indian citizen ko (Saved Indian team on the pitch, and saved an Indian citizen here)," a user said.

"Shami is hero on and off the field," posted another.

REDIFF CRICKET
