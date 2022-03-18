News
Mithali and Co celebrate Holi in Auckland

Mithali and Co celebrate Holi in Auckland

By Rediff Cricket
March 18, 2022 16:29 IST
The Indian women's cricket get into the spirit of Holi in Auckland on Friday

IMAGE: The Indian women's cricket get into the spirit of Holi in Auckland on Friday. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

They may be away from home but the festive spirit was not dimmed as the Indian women’s cricket team celebrated Holi in Auckland on Friday.

 

‘Ringing in the festivities post practice in Auckland. Here's #TeamIndia wishing everyone a Happy Holi all the way from New Zealand #CWC22,’ the BCCI tweeted alongside a photo of the women’s team all soaked in colour.

India play Australia for their next ICC Women’s World Cup match in Auckland on Saturday. India have so far won two of the four matches they’ve played.

Rediff Cricket
