Guess Where In The World Arshdeep Is?



By REDIFF CRICKET
August 11, 2025 20:23 IST



IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh, left, takes a break in Toronto. Photographs: Kind courtesy Arshdeep Singh/Instagram

Arshdeep Singh, India's left-arm fast bowler, is spending his off-season exploring Toronto, Canada, with his family.



 

His Instagram feed is a postcard from the city -- the CN Tower looming over the Rogers Centre, the busy storefronts of College Plaza in Scarborough, and the lit-up Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square, framed by the iconic curved towers of City Hall.





But for Arshdeep, this trip isn't just sightseeing. Not long ago, Canada was almost his permanent address.

With his brother settled in Brampton and few cricketing chances, his father wanted him to follow. Arshdeep asked for a year to prove himself -- and did, breaking into Punjab's U-19 side and winning the 2018 U-19 World Cup with India.

'If I go to Brampton now, it's only for a holiday,' he had told Cricinfo. This week, that's exactly what he's doing.












