Home  » Cricket » 'Pain In My Knees...': Dhoni's Hint On IPL Future

'Pain In My Knees...': Dhoni's Hint On IPL Future

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 11, 2025 05:37 IST
August 11, 2025 05:37 IST

x

MS Dhoni

Photograph: BCCI
 

Will Mahendra Singh Dhoni take the field for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 --or was 2025 his last dance?

Seven months out, the answer remains shrouded in mystery.

The CSK legend, who has been playing through nagging knee pain, has kept fans guessing with a mix of candour and trademark humour, hinting that the decision will come only at the year's end.

'I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have until December, so I'll take another couple of months before making my decision,' Dhoni said with trademark calm.

When a fan insisted, 'You have to play, sir,' Dhoni replied, 'Arre, ghutne me jo dard hota hai, uska take care kaun karega? (The pain in my knees -- who's going to take care of that?)'

In recent IPL seasons, Dhoni has batted lower down the order, a tactical shift driven by reduced running speed post-knee surgery.

His next move could decide whether the Dhoni era in Chennai continues -- or if the curtain finally comes down.

REDIFF CRICKET
