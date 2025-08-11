Sachin's Stunning Postcards From France

All Photographs: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar is soaking up the sun in Bordeaux, the picturesque French port city.



Located in southwestern France, Bordeaux is celebrated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, famous for its historic monuments and stunning 18th-century architecture.





The region is also a popular destination for wine lovers, and is particularly renowned for its exquisite red wines.





Sachin embraced the beauty of the French countryside on his cycle.





'Every pedal took me closer to a new postcard view,' he captioned his Instagram post.





He had earlier visited Saint-Emilion, which is also renowned for its world-famous wineries.





'Lost in the charm of Saint-Emilion. From the golden sun over endless vineyards to exploring the mysterious caves hidden deep below, this place felt like a secret waiting to be discovered!' he said on Instagram.