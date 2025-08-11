HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » Sachin's Stunning Postcards From France

Sachin's Stunning Postcards From France

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
August 11, 2025 13:37 IST

x

Sachin Tendulkar

All Photographs: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar is soaking up the sun in Bordeaux, the picturesque French port city.

Located in southwestern France, Bordeaux is celebrated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, famous for its historic monuments and stunning 18th-century architecture.

Sachin Tendulkar

The region is also a popular destination for wine lovers, and is particularly renowned for its exquisite red wines.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin embraced the beauty of the French countryside on his cycle.

Sachin Tendulkar

'Every pedal took me closer to a new postcard view,' he captioned his Instagram post.

Sachin Tendulkar

He had earlier visited Saint-Emilion, which is also renowned for its world-famous wineries.

Sachin Tendulkar

'Lost in the charm of Saint-Emilion. From the golden sun over endless vineyards to exploring the mysterious caves hidden deep below, this place felt like a secret waiting to be discovered!' he said on Instagram.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

 
REDIFF CRICKET
