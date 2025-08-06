K L Rahul Returns To Dad Duties

IMAGE: K L Rahul enjoys a well-earned break. Photographs: KL Rahul/Instagram

After a stellar outing in England, K L Rahul is making the most of his downtime with family.

Rahul, who finished as the third highest run-scorer in the 2-2 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series with over 500 runs, including two centuries and two fifties, is now enjoying a well-earned break.

Currently in London, Rahul shared a heartwarming photo of himself with daughter Evaarah, born in March, during a peaceful stroll.

Rahul was also seen bonding with brother-in-law and actor Ahan Shetty, soaking in quality family time after a hectic cricketing schedule.

Earlier in the series, Rahul had opened up about the emotional toll of balancing international cricket with the responsibilities of new fatherhood.

During a heartfelt on-air chat with Cheteshwar Pujara, Rahul revealed just how tough it was to be away from his newborn daughter while on national duty.

'I have done a little bit (father duties), but unfortunately, two days after she was born, I had to go play the IPL game. And I tried in whatever breaks we got during the IPL to go back for a couple of days and then finish the IPL,' he shared.

'It was really hard to take that decision to come here and play that India A game as well because I had not spent any time with her and I knew when I came here, I won't see her for another two months.'

Now, with the series behind him, Rahul is soaking up every moment of fatherhood -- making up for lost time with Evaarah and cherishing the quieter joys of life off the field.