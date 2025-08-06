Stylish Shubman drops latest look!

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has looks to kill! Photographs: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/X

India's Test captain Shubman Gill released his latest style on social media.

Basking in his team's success following the series-levelling draw at The Oval on Monday, Gill's style had the fans swooning.

Pairing a brown jacket on a set of black trousers and a black tee, Gill was looked mesmerising with an intense look into the camera.

'Chief Orchestrator @PFM' he captioned the pics on his X handle.

For the uninitiated, PFM is a brand management team that looks after Gill's brand image, contracts, sponsorships and endorsement.

Following Gill's success in England, his stocks have surely risen and there will no dearth of social engagements for the Indian Test skipper.