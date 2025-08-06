HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Stylish Shubman drops latest look!

Stylish Shubman drops latest look!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 06, 2025 19:07 IST

x

Shubman Gill has looks to kill!

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has looks to kill! Photographs: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/X

India's Test captain Shubman Gill released his latest style on social media.

Basking in his team's success following the series-levelling draw at The Oval on Monday, Gill's style had the fans swooning.

 

Pairing a brown jacket on a set of black trousers and a black tee, Gill was looked mesmerising with an intense look into the camera. 

Shubman Gill 

'Chief Orchestrator @PFM' he captioned the pics on his X handle. 

For the uninitiated, PFM is a brand management team that looks after Gill's brand image, contracts, sponsorships and endorsement.

Following Gill's success in England, his stocks have surely risen and there will no dearth of social engagements for the Indian Test skipper.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

From Kashmir to Cortina: Arif chases Olympic dream
From Kashmir to Cortina: Arif chases Olympic dream
PIX: Fans Swoon Over Hardik's 'Calm' Look!
PIX: Fans Swoon Over Hardik's 'Calm' Look!
India's Test Future: 5 Big Questions
India's Test Future: 5 Big Questions
How India Sealed Epic Win In Under An Hour
How India Sealed Epic Win In Under An Hour
Gavaskar: Siraj has debunked this business of workload
Gavaskar: Siraj has debunked this business of workload

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Unknown Facts About Mughal-e-Azam

webstory image 2

Manisha's Narali Bhat: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Employees Shrink At PSU Banks

VIDEOS

PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, the new seat of govt1:21

PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, the new seat of govt

Watch: Rising Ganga touches Lord Shiva's feet at Rishikesh1:12

Watch: Rising Ganga touches Lord Shiva's feet at Rishikesh

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand cloudburst1:39

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD