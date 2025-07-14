HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Green holds firm as 15 wickets fall on Day 2

Last updated on: July 14, 2025 10:42 IST

Wickets tumble as Australia nose ahead in pink-ball Test

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph picked three wickets in Australia's 2nd essay, to have the visitors in a spot of bother 

IMAGE: West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph picked three wickets in Australia's 2nd essay, to have the visitors in a spot of bother. Photograph: ICC/X

Cameron Green's unbeaten 42 kept Australia in the driver's seat of the day-night third and final Test against West Indies after 15 wickets tumbled on a frenetic second day of the pink-ball contest in Kingston on Sunday.

 

Having posted a modest 225 in the first innings, Australia bundled out West Indies for 143 after the hosts had resumed on 16-1 at the Sabina Park.

Batting under lights on a lively track, Australia then suffered a collapse of their own and finished day two on 99-6 for an overall lead of 181 as they look to complete a series sweep.

Green had skipper Pat Cummins on five at the other end.

Earlier, West Indies struggled against Australia's all-pace attack with Scott Boland (3-34) justifying his selection at the expense of veteran spinner Nathan Lyon.

For the hosts, John Campbell (36) and Shai Hope (23) offered some resistance with the bat before they caved in to concede a lead of 82 in the low-scoring contest.

Australia's top order struggled under the lights once again with Alzarri Joseph (3-19) and Shamar Joseph (2-26) leading the home side's fight back.

Earlier in the day, Australian pacer Scott Boland came good with three wickets

IMAGE: Earlier in the day, Australian pacer Scott Boland came good with three wickets. Photograph: ICC/X

Opener Sam Konstas ended his miserable tour with a duck, while his opening partner Usman Khawaja dragged a Shamar Joseph delivery onto his stumps.

Alzarri Joseph dismissed Steve Smith for five after the batter had been spilled in the slip when on one.

Green survived a potential run out to remain unbeaten after a stellar knock, which included six fours.

"It was good fun ... We wanted seven wickets and got six. I'm pleased with the performance," said Shamar Joseph.

"Anything around or less than 200, I'm confident we'll chase it down."

Source: REUTERS
