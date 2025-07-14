HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Boos and cheers for Trump at Club World Cup final

July 14, 2025 05:34 IST

Reece James holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates and US President Donald Trump after Chelsea's victory over Paris St Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Reece James holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates and US President Donald Trump after Chelsea's victory over Paris St Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

United States President Donald Trump paid homage to soccer great Pele after being met with boos and cheers from the crowd at the Club World Cup final on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chelsea walloped Paris St Germain 3-0 to close out the newly expanded version of the tournament, designed as a glittering curtain-raiser for the 2026 World Cup that the US will co-host with Mexico and Canada.

 

US President Donald Trump holds the Golden Ball trophy as Cole Palmer, Chelsea's 'Player of the Club World Cup' greets FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump holds the Golden Ball trophy as Cole Palmer, Chelsea's 'Player of the Club World Cup' greets FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Trump was seated next to FIFA boss Gianni Infantino in box seats at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where fans booed him when he appeared briefly on the jumbotron during the US national anthem.

He was on his feet in the same VIP suite after Chelsea completed their thrashing of Paris St Germain, pumping his fist as congratulatory music blared.

Trump was met with boos from the crowd again as he posed with the match referees on the pitch during the trophy ceremony, as organisers kept the music pumping in the stadium.

He handed Chelsea their trophy and stood in the middle of the players for their team photo and celebration.

US President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino pose for a picture with referee Alireza Faghani and the other Club World Cup final match officials.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino pose for a picture with referee Alireza Faghani and the other Club World Cup final officials. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Asked in a TV interview who he believed was soccer's "GOAT," Trump named Brazilian icon Pele, who helped spark interest in the sport in the U.S. in his brief time playing for the New York Cosmos in the fledgling North American Soccer League in 1975.

"I came to watch Pele, and he was fantastic," Trump told broadcaster DAZN.

"That's like saying Babe Ruth, but I would say Pele was so great."

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his wife Leena Al Ashqar in the stands.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his wife Leena Al Ashqar in the stands during the final. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Trump has embraced sport's super-sized spotlight during his second term, becoming the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl in February.

In May, he announced D.C. as the host for the 2027 NFL Draft from the Oval Office. He regularly attends UFC and has said he wants to host such fights at the White House next year.

FIFA announced last week that it had opened an office in New York's Trump Tower ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. will co-host with Canada and Mexico. A record 48 national teams are set to take part.

His appearance at MetLife came a day after he threatened to impose a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union, an escalation of a trade war that has angered U.S. allies and rattled investors.

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

