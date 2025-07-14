What will India's 'perfect plan' be on Day 5?

'We've got some solid batsmen in the dressing room. And yeah, it's exciting in every way.'

IMAGE: Off-spinner Washington Sundar took 4 for 22 on Day 4 to have England dismissed for 192. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

All-rounder Washington Sundar "definitely" believes India will stand triumphant in the third Test as the gripping contest goes right down the wire to the final day at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's.

After emotions boiled over and tempers frayed, India limped to 58/4 before the end of the fourth day's play. With the possibility of a draw being minuscule, the equation remains clear. India stands 135 runs away from victory, while England holds onto the belief of scalping six wickets to restore their lead yet again.

Sundar, who was the mastermind behind England's collapse on 192 in the second and final session, prophesied the outcome of the enthralling contest and said on Sky Sports, "Definitely India winning tomorrow."

"I mean, we want so many things the way we expect it to be, but yes, we would take it any day. I mean, we'd really come out positive tomorrow. We've got some solid batsmen in the dressing room. And yeah, it's exciting in every way. Winning a Test at Lord's is going to be amazing. So I think we're sitting pretty," he told reporters in a press conference after the end of the day's play.

The 25-year-old bowled in tandem with the seasoned Ravindra Jadeja to wreak havoc. Captain Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jamie Smith and Shoaib Bashir fell to Sundar's ploy. He exploited the rough flawlessly to have them all clean bowled. Some of his deliveries straightened after landing, while some spun sharply, casting doubts into the minds of English batters.

"The way the fast bowlers came out today and kept the pressure on throughout the day was amazing. The plans for me and Ravindra Jadeja (the spinners) was not to give away too many runs but the way things went for us was very good. We need to do whatever the team demands. It is going to be exciting. We have all day, but there needs to be the perfect plan," Sundar added.

In the second session, England remained unperturbed with Stokes and Root at the crease, steadily steering the hosts to a wicketless session. With India desperately hunting for a breakthrough, Sundar took the brunt on his shoulders and managed to sneak the ball past Root's swinging bat.

He rattled the exposed leg stump to regain control, bringing an end to the threatening 67-ton stand. As Root returned on 40(96), the in-form Smith lasted just 14 balls after Sundar intensified the pressure.

Sundar continued to prosper and rattle stumps in the final session. With Stokes tussling for control against the ball tweakers, the 25-year-old ensured he walked back to the dressing room in agony.

Sundar finished with figures of 4/22 in 12.1 overs and enter record books.

While reflecting on his performance, he said, "I mean, definitely one of the best days with the ball for me, especially outside of India. But yes, definitely had some solid plans coming into this test match and really wanted to execute them both in the first and second innings."

"Mostly wanted to contribute to the team quite differently in different passages of play. But yes, the way it turned out to be for me as well as the team, the whole day today is really good and very heartening for me," he added.