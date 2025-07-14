Crafty Sundar Finds A Place Among Spin Legends!

Remarkably, all of Washington Sundar's four victims -- Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, and Shoaib Bashir - were clean-bowled.

IMAGE: With a four wicket haul on Day 4 of the third Test against England at Lord's on Sunday, July 13, 2025, Washington Sundar completed 100 wickets in international cricket. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

In a match dominated by batters and pacers, Washington Sundar conjured up a spin masterclass on Day 4 of the third Test at Lord's on Sunday.

He snared four wickets -- three of them England's batting mainstays -- with his guile and craft and achieved a momentous milestone at the Home of Cricket.

He returned with figures of 4-22 in 12.1 overs to join an elite list comprising legends Vinoo Mankad, Bishan Singh Bedi, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, who have taken four wickets or more at the iconic venue.

Remarkably, all of Sundar's four victims -- Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, and Shoaib Bashir - were clean-bowled.

In the process, he also reached a personal milestone by claiming his 100th international wicket.

The 25-year-old Tamil Nadu all-rounder, who made his international debut in 2017 against Sri Lanka, has 30 wickets in 10 Tests, 24 in 23 ODIs, and 48 scalps in 54 T20Is under his belt.

After Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep struck in the morning session of Day 4 to put England on the backfoot, Root and Stokes tilted the scales in England's favour with a defiant stand under testing conditions.

It was then Sundar got into the act and provided the breakthrough, uprooting Root's leg stump with a quicker delivery to break the 67-run partnership.

Following the dismissal of Root (40 off 96), stumper-batter Jamie Smith joined hands with Stokes to carry England forward.

The in-form Smith lasted just 14 balls as Sundar returned to knock his off-stump down. Smith was tricked into playing down the wrong line off a flatter delivery that straightened after pitching.

It was Stokes' turn next. The England skipper had slog-swept Sundar for a boundary off the previous ball and on the next delivery, Sundar had his revenge.

Stokes tried to repeat the shot, but Sundar changed the length a bit and the ball sneaked right under his bat and crashed into the middle stump.

Sundar's last victim's was Shoaib Bashir, who danced down the track to defend a shortish delivery which drifted away and toppled his stumps to wrap up England's second innings for 192.

Sundar's devastating spell also contained two maiden overs.