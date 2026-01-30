HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Google bowls a Googly as AI steps into cricket analysis

January 30, 2026 12:04 IST

Google teams up with the ICC to bring AI-powered cricket analysis to fans, as Sundar Pichai pitches Gemini as the newest brain behind the game.

Sundar Pichai, a self-confessed cricket fan, backs AI insights for the sport. 

IMAGE: Sundar Pichai, a self-confessed cricket fan, backs AI insights for the sport. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Cricket is not just played only on the field, its now about sharp analysis and key insights as teams plot victory strategies. With Google's Gemini partnerings with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to analyse video content, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, himself a cricket fan, made a pitch for AI analysis for the sport.

 

Google has partnered with the ICC to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can understand a live cricket match. Using the Gemini 3 Pro, Google demonstrated how AI can watch a game, listen to commentary, and explain what is happening in plain terms.

Key Points

  • Google partners with the ICC to showcase AI-driven cricket analysis.
  • Gemini can identify players, explain techniques and flag turning points.
  • Partnership spans Android, Google Gemini, Pixel and Google Pay.

"Now Google can help with your Googly," Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an X post quote tweeting a post from Google Gemini's account.

Google Gemini's X handle read: "We partnered with @ICC to show how Gemini 3 Pro can analyse video content. By uploading a segment of the Cricket World Cup, Gemini can seamlessly process visual and audio data to identify key players, explain techniques, and highlight crucial turning points."

Making fan experience more dynamic

The collaboration aims to leverage Google's advanced technology and commitment to supporting women's sports to enhance fan engagement and improve accessibility.

To make the fan experience more dynamic, accessible, and meaningful, the partnership will span multiple Google products, including Android, Google Gemini, Google Pay, and Google Pixel.

This integrated ecosystem is designed to bring fans closer to the game's key moments, players, and stories, enhancing every stage of the fan journey from discovering match highlights to celebrating wins. The collaboration aims to leverage Google's advanced technology and commitment to enhance fan engagement and increase accessibility for the sport. 

