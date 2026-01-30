Why Hockey India dropped Manpreet Singh

Hockey India dropped Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak from FIH Pro League probables over disciplinary issues during India’s South Africa tour.

IMAGE: Manpreet’s omission raised eyebrows, marking his first absence from a national camp in 15 years. Photograph: Hockey India

Hockey India's decision to drop three players, including veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, from the list of probables for the upcoming FIH Pro League season stemmed from disciplinary issues during the team's tour of South Africa in December.

Key Points The decision followed a serious disciplinary issue during India’s December tour of South Africa.

Sources said the incident involved players giving a teammate a banned substance; apologies were later tendered.

A fourth player was also involved, though the name has not been disclosed.

Sources said a serious case of indiscipline surfaced during the tour, following which Manpreet, Dilpreet Singh and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak were omitted from the probables' list.

India toured South Africa for a three-Test series from December 2 to 16, losing the series 2-0, with the third match ending in a draw.

"A serious case of indiscipline came to light during the South Africa tour, also involving a fourth player whose name has not been disclosed. The players later apologised for giving their teammate a banned substance, but the decision to exclude them from the upcoming camp was announced during a team meeting," a team source said.

Hockey India announced the list of probables on Thursday, with the absence of former captain Manpreet raising eyebrows.

The Pro League season will begin next month in Rourkela.

Manpreet had co-captained the Ranchi Royals team to the Hockey India League final, and his performance in the tournament was commendable.

Manpreet, 33, a member of two Olympic bronze medal-winning teams, has failed to make it to the list of probable players for the camp (February 1 to 7) for the first time in 15 years.

He is just one match away from becoming the joint-most capped Indian player with 412 matches, a record currently held by Hockey India's incumbent president, Dilip Tirkey.

The India leg of the FIH Pro League is scheduled from February 10 to 15 in Rourkela. India will play Argentina in their opening game on February 11.