'I didn't know this': Abhishek reacts to Hazlewood news

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma scored some blistering shots during his innings of 68. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek Sharma came to India's rescue with Harshit Rana in the supporting role to propel the visitors to 125 after Australia's mainstay Josh Hazlewood ran rampant with his blistering pace and accuracy to pick three wickets in the second T20I against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Abhishek, the number one T20I batter in the world, hammered 68 off 37 while Harshit held the other end with a sturdy 33-ball 35. But it was all Hazlewood and Australia as India just could not get a filip after the Australian seamer's three-wicker burst.

When asked about the challenge that Hazlewood poses, Abhishek said at the post-match press conference: 'I think as a batter I was watching him during the ODIs as well, so we knew that he was going to give us this much difficulty and pose those challenges,'

'So the way he bowled today, even I was surprised. I haven't seen something like this in T20s. It is something new for me as well. Because I am a batter who wants to dominate. But when I was seeing on the other side how he is bowling, and to me as well, seems like he had a plan and he was just executing it,' Abhishek added.

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood was at his accurate best as he scalped three wickets to derail India's innings from the outset. Photograph: BCCI

The 25 year old expressed surprise and relief at the same time when told that Man-of-the-match Hazlewood, won't be playing the rest of the series.

'Oh is he? I didn't know this. But obviously, (I'm relieved). He is good enough to play all the formats, but still I was enjoying this challenge, Because somehow, as a batter, you have to face the world class bowlers and that's what I was trying to do,' he added.

Hazlewood said he was keyed up for the massive summer with the Ashes beginning November 21.

"So just trying to put the ball in the right areas and see what happens. Everything feels in a good place and ready to go (for the Ashes).

"I think there's no better place to learn than here. Nathan does his job every time, bowls some of the tough overs. So we'll have a lot of quicks fighting for spots soon.

"Going to head home tomorrow. Still have time to prepare for the Shield Game and then head to Perth for the first Test."