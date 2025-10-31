Surya backs Abhishek to stay true to his game

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma played his aggressive brand of cricket to notch up a half-century, albeit in vain. in the 2nd T20I against India in Melbourne on Friday. Photograph: ICC/X

Opener Abhishek Sharma has carved out an identity for himself with his aggressive batting and he should stick to his approach, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said on Friday.

This after India lost the second T20I against Australia by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The 25-year-old stood out as the lone performer in the top order smashing a 37-ball 68 as the rest crumbled with India being dismissed for a below-par 125 in 18.4 overs. Australia shot down the target in just 13.2 overs.

"Abhishek has been doing this for quite some time now. He knows his game and his identity," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

"He is not changing it anymore and hopefully he sticks to it and plays many more knocks like this for us."

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood picked three wickets to put India in trouble. Photograph: ICC/X

The Indian captain gave credit to Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood (3/13) for his brilliant show with the ball to restrict India to a low score.

"The way he (Hazlewood) bowled in the powerplay, if you're four down in the powerplay it's difficult to recover from that. Well bowled..."

Asked what was the takeaway from the loss, he said, "I think we need to do what we did in the first game. Bat well when batting first and then come out and defend."

In the first game in Canberra, India were batting well, reaching 97 for 1 in 9.4 overs before rain played the spoilsport.

Suryakumar and Shubman Gill were unbeaten on 37 and 39 respectively.

IMAGE: Mitch Marsh scored a quickfire 46 and completed 2000 T20I runs en route. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh lauded Hazlewood's effort with the ball.

"It was a good toss to win. Bit of moisture and Hoff (Hazlewood) is a great bowler when there's something in it. Wanted to take a couple of wickets early.

"I think since the last World Cup we have tried to really build a squad of 25 players who can, if required, come to the World Cup and feel a part of the team and be connected to everyone."

On himself crossing 2000 runs in T20Is with his 46 , he said, "I was a bit nervous but got going in the end. Head took the pressure off. Should be a good three games to come."