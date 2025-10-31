Is Chhetri a striker?

IMAGE: Bengaluru FC coach Gerard Zaragoza questioned India coaches for playing Sunil Chhetri out of position. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said the Indian national team coaches were playing Sunil Chhetri out of position in the Blue Tigers' matches, claiming that he is more of a poacher than a centre-forward.

Veteran Chhetri came out of international retirement in March this year after an impressive domestic season where he netted 17 times while making four assists in 34 appearances for Bengaluru.

This prompted a recall to the national team by then India coach Manolo Marquez, who was subsequently succeeded by Khalid Jamil.

"Inside my head, it's clear; Sunil Chhetri scored 14 goals in ISL last season, 14! Can anyone here tell me if he scored any of them as a first striker (No. 9)?" Zaragoza told reporters on Thursday.

Though the 41-year-old scored against Maldives in an international friendly, the country's all-time highest goal-scorer failed to find the back of the net in subsequent competitive fixtures for the Blue Tigers.

After their failure to progress to the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications last year, India were also knocked out of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup race, following a 1-2 loss to Singapore.

"Did he play any for BFC as a first striker (last season)? Is Sunil Chhetri a striker? I'm asking because he's going to the national team, and you put him as the only striker up. Then he cannot do his job," Zaragoza said.