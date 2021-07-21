Lanka coach, captain have heated argument

July 21, 2021 10:55 IST

Sri Lanka Coach Micky Arthur and Captain Dasun Shanaka were involved in a heated argument at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo after Sri Lanka were beaten by India in the second ODI despite being in a winning position on Tuesday night.

A video of Arthur and Shanaka arguing on the field went viral on social media.

Arthur was seen making animated gestures while sitting in the dressing room towards the end of the game when Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were slowly taking the game away from Sri Lanka. The 53-year-old coach was clearly upset after India won the game by three wickets.

Arthur stepped inside the ground and was seen having a heated argument with Shanaka before walking off.

'That conversation between coach and captain should not have happened on the field but in the dressing room,' former Sri Lanka batsman Russel Arnold tweeted.