HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Italy qualify for T20 World Cup for first time

Italy qualify for T20 World Cup for first time

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 12, 2025 01:10 IST

x

Italy, led by former Australian opener Joe Burns, won the European qualifiers to make the T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Italy, led by former Australian opener Joe Burns, won the European qualifiers to make the T20 World Cup. Photograph: ICC/X

Italy may have fumbled their way out of the last two soccer World Cup qualifying campaigns but their cricket counterparts smashed their way into uncharted territory by booking a maiden Twenty20 World Cup berth on Friday.

The cricketing minnows sealed qualification for the first time ever, sneaking through the European qualifiers despite losing their final match against the Netherlands in a result that suited both teams perfectly.

 

Italy needed only to avoid a heavy defeat to secure their historic spot thanks to a superior net run rate and that is exactly what unfolded.

Dutch players celebrate their win over Italy on Friday to qualify for the T20 World Cup 

IMAGE: Dutch players celebrate their win over Italy on Friday to qualify for the T20 World Cup. Photograph: ICC/X

Setting a modest target of 135 for victory, they watched the Dutch cruise home in 16.2 overs, a margin narrow enough to send both teams through to the 2026 tournament.

Scotland, veterans of six previous T20 World Cup editions, were the big losers, failing to secure their spot for the 20-team tournament, losing to Jersey who chased down 134 in a last-ball victory. But Scotland also needed Italy to win.

The 2026 tournament will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with five additional qualification spots still up for grabs from Africa and the Asia-East Asian Pacific regions.

TEAMS QUALIFIED FOR 2026 T20 WORLD CUP

Sri Lanka (co-hosts), India (co-hosts), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, the Netherlands, Italy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Young Jamie Smith joins elite club
Young Jamie Smith joins elite club
PIX: Sinner demolishes Djokovic, sets up Alcaraz final
PIX: Sinner demolishes Djokovic, sets up Alcaraz final
PIX: Bumrah, Jofra shine bright on evenly poised Day 2
PIX: Bumrah, Jofra shine bright on evenly poised Day 2
5 Star Bumrah In A League Of His Own
5 Star Bumrah In A League Of His Own
PIX: Alcaraz grinds past Fritz to make Wimbledon final
PIX: Alcaraz grinds past Fritz to make Wimbledon final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

One-month-old son's final goodbye to his father2:51

One-month-old son's final goodbye to his father

Sawan 2025: Devotees take holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar2:18

Sawan 2025: Devotees take holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri,...

Thousands of first responders search for Texas survivors against long odds3:35

Thousands of first responders search for Texas survivors...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD