Gill-Gambhir Chat Sparks Captaincy Buzz!

Gill-Gambhir Chat Sparks Captaincy Buzz!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 17, 2025 17:56 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has emerged as the frontrunner to captain the side in the high-profile Test series against England starting June 20. Photograph: BCCI

With Rohit Sharma stepping away from Test cricket, all eyes are now on who will lead India into a new red-ball era.

 

According to multiple reports, Shubman Gill has emerged as the frontrunner to captain the side in the high-profile Test series against England starting June 20.

According to a report in The Times of India, Gill recently had a lengthy four-to-five-hour discussion with India's head coach-in-waiting Gautam Gambhir at his Delhi residence. The report also mentions that BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar met Gill at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on May 6, shortly after an IPL 2025 fixture, further fuelling speculation.

Sources quoted in the report suggest that the BCCI is viewing Gill as a long-term leadership option.

“He has shown impressive leadership qualities with the way he has led Gujarat Titans this season. With the new WTC cycle beginning with the England tour, the idea is to build a team around him,” a BCCI insider was quoted as saying.

While Gill is reportedly ahead of other contenders such as Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul, the discussion is far from settled.

The Indian squad for the England tour is expected to be announced in the last week of May, with the captaincy decision likely to be finalised before then. With the next WTC cycle at stake, the BCCI’s choice will be important not just for the upcoming series, but for the direction of India’s Test cricket in the years to come.

REDIFF CRICKET
