'Need Tickets?' Dravid's Message to Rohit Goes Viral

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma’s stand gets Rahul Dravid’s funniest praise. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Rahul Dravid’s tribute to Rohit Sharma was equal parts witty and warm, capturing the emotion of a momentous occasion at Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking in a video shared by Mumbai Indians, the former India head coach couldn’t resist a light-hearted jab — before delivering a heartfelt message about Sharma’s remarkable journey and enduring legacy.

“Hey Rohit, guess you hit so many sixes into those stands that they had to name one after you!” Dravid joked in a video shared by Mumbai Indians on X.

Turning serious, he added, “Congratulations! I’m sure, as a young boy, you dreamt of playing at the iconic Wankhede — one of the great stadiums in the world. To now have a stand named after you is an incredible recognition of your contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket.”

Dravid wrapped up his message with another light-hearted punch, “It’s well deserved. I hope you had a great day with family and friends. And now that you’ve got a stand, I know who to call when I need tickets in Mumbai!”