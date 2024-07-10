'Our batting and bowling was remarkable': Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill scored a half-century during the third T20 International against Zimbabwe. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X IMAGE: Shubman Gill scored a half-century during the third T20 International against Zimbabwe.

India captain Shubman Gill praised his team's "remarkable" effort on a challenging two-paced wicket as they defeated Zimbabwe by 23 runs in the third T20I, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series on Wednesday.

The elegant opener returned to form with a 49-ball 66, helping India post 182 for four. The bowlers then restricted Zimbabwe to 159 for six, marking India's second successive win after losing the first match.

"It was a crucial match for us, and the way we started with both batting and bowling was remarkable," Gill said during the post-match presentation.

India made a strong comeback in the second T20I with a mammoth total of 234 for 2.

When asked if he was disappointed about not reaching 200 in the third T20I, Gill responded, "The wicket was a bit double-paced, with the odd ball gripping, making it hard to hit length balls. We just aimed to keep hitting the length with the ball, knowing there was something in the wicket for the bowlers. Everyone contributed, from openers to bowlers."

Washington Sundar, named Player of the Match, expressed satisfaction with his performance, returning figures of three for 15 in four overs.

"It feels amazing to play for the country every time. The wicket was better, but the way Zimbabwe's batters played put pressure on us. We wanted to execute our plans. We aim to finish the series strong on Saturday."

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza lamented fielding errors. "Our fielding let us down, costing us 20 extra runs, and we lost by 23 runs," he said. Despite being 19 for 3 in the 4th over, Dion Myers' unbeaten 65 from 49 deliveries gave Zimbabwe hope.

Raza acknowledged ongoing issues with their top order but expressed faith in their potential. "We've tried 15 different partners in the last year. It's time for players, including myself, to take responsibility. We selected three openers for a reason and they should be given a chance."

Commenting on Blessing Muzarabani's performance, Raza said, "We don't need to keep highlighting him; he's been outstanding. Sometimes rewards don't come immediately, but they do in the long run."

India will face Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I on Saturday.